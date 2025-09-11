Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wan'Dale Robinson and the New York Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys -- whose passing defense was ranked 17th in the NFL last season (218.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.69

47.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Robinson was 53rd at his position (and 169th overall) in fantasy points, with 89.7 (5.3 per game).

Robinson picked up 5.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this year. He had 55 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best game last year, Robinson picked up 13.1 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 71 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In his second-best performance last season, Robinson picked up 10.0 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, six yards, on two targets.

Robinson recorded 1.0 fantasy points -- three catches, 10 yards, on four targets -- in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, and that was his second-worst performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Last season, Dallas allowed just three quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Cowboys last year.

Against Dallas last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Cowboys gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Dallas let seven players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Cowboys allowed 26 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Dallas allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

Looking at run D, the Cowboys gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Dallas gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 18 players last season.

Five players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Cowboys last year.

Want more data and analysis on Wan'Dale Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.