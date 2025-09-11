Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Houston Astros.

Blue Jays vs Astros Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (83-61) vs. Houston Astros (78-67)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and SCHN

Blue Jays vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | HOU: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | HOU: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | HOU: +1.5 (-150)

TOR: -1.5 (+125) | HOU: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 9-10, 3.63 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-2, 4.43 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (9-10, 3.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (1-2, 4.43 ERA). Gausman's team is 13-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team is 5-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have gone 2-3-0 ATS in Javier's five starts that had a set spread. The Astros have a 2-1 record in Javier's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.7%)

Blue Jays vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -162 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Astros Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Astros. The Blue Jays are +125 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -150.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Astros on Sept. 11, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Blue Jays vs Astros Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (58.2%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won 18 of 24 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 143 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 84-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have gone 28-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 56% of those games).

Houston has played in four games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer and won each time.

The Astros have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-75-4).

The Astros have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 71-73-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 158 hits. He has a .304 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

He is fifth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Guerrero has hit safely in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .439 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (128) this season while batting .300 with 50 extra-base hits. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying players, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Springer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .275 with a .398 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Clement has logged a hit or more in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 118 hits, an OBP of .360 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has a team-best .440 slugging percentage. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he is 61st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Jeremy Pena has racked up 138 hits with a .361 on-base percentage to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .469.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Yainer Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks while batting .254.

Carlos Correa has 24 doubles, 12 home runs and 38 walks while batting .274.

Blue Jays vs Astros Head to Head

9/9/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/23/2025: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

