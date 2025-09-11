Josh Palmer Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Josh Palmer and the Buffalo Bills will play the New York Jets -- whose passing defense was ranked fourth in the league last year (192.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Palmer worth a look for his next game against the Jets?

Josh Palmer Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.42

45.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Palmer 2024 Fantasy Performance

Palmer was 74th at his position, and 217th overall, with 68.4 fantasy points (4.6 per game) last season.

Palmer picked up 61 yards receiving, on five catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 6.1 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

In his best game last year, Palmer picked up 12.3 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 63 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Palmer picked up 7.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: six receptions, 78 yards. That was his second-best output of the season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Palmer ended up with 1.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 10 yards, on three targets.

Palmer picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- two receptions, 15 yards, on four targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed only one quarterback to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Jets surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, New York gave up two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for more than two touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, New York gave up over 100 receiving yards to four players last season.

Against the Jets last season, 17 players caught a TD pass.

New York allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

On the ground, five players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.

In the running game, the Jets allowed just three players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

