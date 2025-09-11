Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose run defense was ranked fourth in the league last season (97.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Nick Chubb Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.01

69.01 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.71

10.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 58.3 fantasy points (7.3 per game), Chubb was 53rd at his position (and 242nd in the NFL).

In his one game so far this year, Chubb had 60 rushing yards on 13 attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 6.0 fantasy points.

Chubb picked up 18.0 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his best game last season.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 13 against the Denver Broncos -- Chubb picked up 10.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 21 yards; 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chubb put up a season-low 2.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 9 carries, 41 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers -- Chubb had 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last season, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Tampa Bay allowed seven players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Buccaneers gave up a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Buccaneers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

On the ground, the Buccaneers allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

