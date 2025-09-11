Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Kenneth Gainwell and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Seattle Seahawks -- whose run defense was ranked 16th in the NFL last season (120.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Gainwell, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Seahawks.

Thinking about playing Gainwell this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kenneth Gainwell Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.83

47.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.02

9.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 46.6 fantasy points (2.7 per game), Gainwell was 58th at his position (and 263rd in the NFL).

Gainwell picked up 2.3 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had seven carries for 19 yards and zero touchdowns, plus four receiving yards on three catches (four targets).

Gainwell picked up 8.2 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 7 versus the New York Giants -- Gainwell picked up 6.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 56 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Gainwell ended up with 0.6 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 6 yards. That happened in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gainwell had 0.9 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 4 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Last year, Seattle allowed only one quarterback to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Seahawks surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Against Seattle last season, 10 players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Seahawks last year, just two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Seattle last season, seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Seahawks allowed a touchdown reception to 22 players last season.

Against Seattle last year, four players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, three players picked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Seahawks last season.

On the ground, Seattle allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Seahawks allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Gainwell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.