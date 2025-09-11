Najee Harris Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris will take on the team with last year's 13th-ranked run defense, the Las Vegas Raiders (116.9 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Harris' next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Najee Harris Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.75

28.75 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.99

7.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Harris 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 52nd overall and 20th at his position, Harris picked up 168.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) in 2024.

In his one game this season, Harris picked up 1.0 fantasy points. He rushed for five yards on one carry, with zero touchdowns.

Harris accumulated 18.9 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 54 yards -- in Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last season.

In Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Harris had another strong showing with 18.2 fantasy points, thanks to 14 carries, 106 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year, Harris ended up with 2.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 14 yards. That happened in Week 15 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris picked up 4.2 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 42 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his second-worst performance of the year.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Against Las Vegas last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Raiders last season.

In the passing game, Las Vegas allowed eight players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Raiders last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Las Vegas allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

The Raiders allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Las Vegas gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

On the ground, five players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Raiders last season.

In terms of run defense, Las Vegas allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

The Raiders allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just two players last season.

