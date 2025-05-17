Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Washington Nationals.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (15-28) vs. Washington Nationals (19-27)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN, and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-154) | WSH: (+130)

BAL: (-154) | WSH: (+130) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

BAL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 0-2, 13.11 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-1, 4.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (0-2) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (2-1). Gibson and his team have yet to cover the spread in any of their three chances this season. Gibson's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals are 5-4-0 ATS in Irvin's nine starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 4-5 in Irvin's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (59.3%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

The Orioles vs Nationals moneyline has Baltimore as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +130 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Nationals are -146 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +122.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Nationals game on May 17 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 20 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 14-29-0 against the spread in their 43 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 16-18 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

Washington has a record of 7-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (38.9%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-22-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 50% of their games this season, going 22-22-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with an OBP of .331 this season while batting .226 with 21 walks and 21 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .438.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 124th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .304 with four doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .394.

O'Hearn brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with four walks.

Adley Rutschman has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Rutschman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (38) this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up a team-best OBP (.366) and slugging percentage (.540), and leads the Nationals in hits (48, while batting .273).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 14th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has a .366 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .305 while slugging .527.

His batting average is 16th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while hitting .227.

Keibert Ruiz has six doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .279.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/7/2024: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/26/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

