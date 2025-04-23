Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (9-13) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and MASN2

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142)

BAL: -1.5 (+118) | WSH: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.43 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 1-2, 5.95 ERA

The Orioles will look to Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (1-2). Sugano and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Sugano's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 3-1-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Williams' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (50.9%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Nationals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-124) and Washington as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Orioles are +118 to cover, and the Nationals are -142.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

Orioles versus Nationals on April 23 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 5-6 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 22 opportunities.

The Orioles are 8-14-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won eight of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

Washington has a record of 6-9 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (40%).

In the 23 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-11-0).

The Nationals have gone 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 20 hits and an OBP of .443 to go with a slugging percentage of .623. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Mullins will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, five walks and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .200 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .297.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .296 with a .519 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Jordan Westburg has four home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .187 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood paces the Nationals with 22 hits. He's batting .253 and slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 78th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 18th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz's .378 OBP and .461 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .329.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 14th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .293.

Luis Garcia is hitting .225 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/13/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/8/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/7/2024: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/26/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/19/2023: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/18/2023: 1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/14/2022: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

