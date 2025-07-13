Orioles vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Miami Marlins.

Orioles vs Marlins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (43-51) vs. Miami Marlins (43-51)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Orioles vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | MIA: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | MIA: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-3, 6.14 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-2, 4.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Brandon Young (0-3, 6.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Eury Perez (2-2, 4.00 ERA). Young and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Young's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have a 4-1-0 ATS record in Pérez's five starts with a set spread. The Marlins have a 4-1 record in Pérez's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (54.8%)

Orioles vs Marlins Moneyline

Baltimore is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +114 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Marlins Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Orioles are +158 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -192.

Orioles vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Marlins contest on July 13 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (44.4%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 10-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 93 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 38-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 37 of the 81 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.7%).

Miami is 28-36 (winning 43.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-48-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 54-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.3% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.458) thanks to 34 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .471 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Orioles in OBP (.385) and total hits (78) this season. He's batting .288 while slugging .461.

He is 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging in the majors.

O'Hearn enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Cedric Mullins has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .213/.299/.408.

Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with a .309 OBP and 38 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Holliday takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .247 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 95th, and he is 122nd in slugging.

Kyle Stowers' 84 hits and .359 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .505.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .238 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .340 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs Marlins Head to Head

7/12/2025: 6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/11/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/25/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/24/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/16/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

