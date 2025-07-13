FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 7/13/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nathan Eovaldi ($9,900)

After Hunter Brown's blowup against the Cleveland Guardians, I trust the form of Nathan Eovaldi on the visiting side of this pitcher's duel just slightly more than Brown at $10,800. Eovaldi hasn't surrendered more than three earned runs in a start all season, and the Houston Astros' projected lineup seems fairly weak resting Yainer Diaz even if their last-30-day splits against righties are pretty solid after trips to Coors Field and Dodger Stadium.

Sonny Gray ($9,600)

Injuries and absences should help Sonny Gray, too. Austin Riley (abdomen) hit the IL on Friday for an Atlanta Braves squad that already has a bottom-10 team wRC+ (97) and strikeout rate (22.8%) against right-handers in the last 30 days. Gray's floor seems pretty solid; he's topped 25 FanDuel points (FDP) in seven of his last eight games. Atlanta's 3.51-run implied total doesn't seem like the spot in skews away from that trend.

Logan Gilbert ($9,200)

Getting a pitcher like Logan Gilbert in the bargain bin is too much to pass up even if the matchup is brutal. Gilbert likely sits in the low $9,000s because of a poor start last time out at Yankee Stadium, but his season-long 2.45 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 35.1% K rate both lead this slate outright. A quality start has to still be on the table as he visits the Detroit Tigers.

Stacks to Target

Cincinnati Reds

Players to Target: Elly De La Cruz ($4,100), Austin Hays ($3,300), Spencer Steer ($3,100), and Matt McLain ($3,100)

Buying top-shelf stacks like the Cincinnati Reds at home after a disappointing day is always a good idea. Today, Cincy draws Austin Gomber (5.51 SIERA) and a Colorado Rockies bullpen with MLB's fourth-worst reliever SIERA in the past 30 days (4.05). I forecasted yesterday the Reds might disappoint as chalk because they don't hit righties well, but three of these bats have an OPS north of .850 against southpaws in the past 30 days. I'm willing to forgive Matt McLain's tiny sample, as well.

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Jose Ramirez ($3,800), Steven Kwan ($3,000), Kyle Manzardo ($2,700), and Nolan Jones ($2,500)

As mentioned in today's best MLB bets, this could be a surprising offense with two bottom-three bullpens of late matched up at Rate Field. The Guards are easy to love when Aaron Civale's SIERA has gotten worse since his trade to the Chicago White Sox (5.91), and he's coughed up 1.44 HR/9 in this time. Cleveland's lineup is always a nice stack if they're in a good spot because these four are it when it comes to danger against righties.

Milwaukee Brewers

Players to Target: Christian Yelich ($3,600), Jackson Chourio ($3,500), Brice Turang ($3,100), and Sal Frelick ($3,100)

On the opposite side of the coin as Eovaldi, Jake Irvin has given up at least three earned in seven of his last eight starts. The Washington Nationals' bullpen (3.97 SIERA in the last 30 days) isn't exactly cruising themselves, either. This is a surprisingly tough split for the Milwaukee Brewers, but the trio of left-handed bats above have a wRC+ of at least 112 against right-handers in the past month, and Jackson Chourio is making a ton of hard contact in same-handed matchups (39.3% rate) over this stretch.

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.