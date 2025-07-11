Orioles vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Baltimore Orioles face the Miami Marlins.

Orioles vs Marlins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (42-50) vs. Miami Marlins (42-50)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Orioles vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | MIA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 7-7, 4.53 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 3-3, 3.33 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (7-7) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (3-3). Kremer's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. The Marlins have gone 12-3-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those games.

Orioles vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (51.8%)

Orioles vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -130 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Marlins Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +155 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -184.

Orioles vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Orioles-Marlins on July 11, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Orioles vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 11-14 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 37-54-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have put together a 36-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.6% of those games).

Miami has gone 27-37 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (42.2%).

The Marlins have played in 89 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-46-0).

The Marlins have a 53-36-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 32 extra-base hits. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 47th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has 75 hits and an OBP of .382, both of which lead the Orioles this season. He's batting .284 and slugging .458.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cedric Mullins is batting .215 with a .415 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jackson Holliday has 12 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .246. He's slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is 130th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 82 hits. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is batting .245 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.

Xavier Edwards has a .355 OBP while slugging .330. Both are team-highs.

