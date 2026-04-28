Orioles vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Orioles vs Astros Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (13-15) vs. Houston Astros (11-18)

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SCHN

Orioles vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | HOU: (+116)

BAL: (-134) | HOU: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-2, 5.08 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Astros) - 1-1, 2.16 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shane Baz (0-2) for the Orioles and Kai-Wei Teng (1-1) for the Astros. Baz and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Baz's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season Teng and his team had a 2-5-0 record against the spread when he pitched. Teng and his team lost each of the six games he pitched a season ago when they were moneyline underdogs.

Orioles vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.3%)

Orioles vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Orioles, Houston is the underdog at +116, and Baltimore is -134 playing at home.

Orioles vs Astros Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -176 to cover.

Orioles vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Astros game on April 28 has been set at 9, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Astros Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (55.6%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 5-4 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 18 of 28 chances this season.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 12-16-0 against the spread.

The Astros have gone 5-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.7% of those games).

Houston has a record of 2-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (25%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 29 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-8-0).

The Astros are 11-18-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an OPS of .883, fueled by an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. He has a .312 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 25 hits, which is tops among Baltimore batters this season. He's batting .210 with 14 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 146th, his on-base percentage 158th, and his slugging percentage 35th.

Jeremiah Jackson has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .461 this season.

Leody Taveras has two home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .465, a slugging percentage of .755, and has 38 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .358).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Alvarez enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .291 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Carlos Correa has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .281.

Jose Altuve is hitting .260 with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

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