Oregon vs Penn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

The Oregon Ducks (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) will visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) after winning seven straight road games.

Oregon vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Arena: Bryce Jordan Center

Oregon vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penn State win (59.5%)

Oregon is a 2.5-point favorite over Penn State on Sunday and the over/under has been set at 155.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the matchup.

Oregon vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered nine times in 16 matchups with a spread this season.

Penn State has put together a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oregon covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's more often than Penn State covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Ducks did a better job covering the spread on the road (5-6-0) than they did at home (7-9-0) last year.

Against the spread last season, the Nittany Lions had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (9-7-0).

Oregon has won twice against the spread in conference play this year.

Penn State has won once against the spread in Big Ten games this season.

Oregon vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (84.6%) in those games.

The Ducks have a win-loss record of 11-2 when favored by -132 or better by bookmakers this year.

Penn State has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon has a 56.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Oregon vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon's +155 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (123rd in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle's team-leading 13.9 points per game ranks 375th in the nation.

Penn State is outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game, with a +235 scoring differential overall. It puts up 84.6 points per game (21st in college basketball) and allows 69.9 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Adrian Baldwin Jr.'s 13.9 points per game paces Penn State and ranks 375th in the nation.

The Ducks pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.4 boards per game.

Bittle's 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Ducks and rank 71st in college basketball play.

The Nittany Lions pull down 33.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser paces the Nittany Lions with 6.8 rebounds per game (190th in college basketball).

Oregon's 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 101st in college basketball, and the 87.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 99th in college basketball.

The Nittany Lions average 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (45th in college basketball), and concede 85.5 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball).

