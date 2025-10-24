NHL
Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24
The NHL's Friday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Jets vs Flames Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (5-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6-1)
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-164)
|Flames (+136)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)
Jets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Flames are -184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +148.
Jets vs Flames Over/Under
- The Jets-Flames game on Oct. 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.
Jets vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -164 favorite at home.