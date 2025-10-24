FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (5-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6-1)
  • Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-164)Flames (+136)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Flames are -184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +148.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

  • The Jets-Flames game on Oct. 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -164 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup