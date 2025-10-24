Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

The NHL's Friday slate includes the Winnipeg Jets taking on the Calgary Flames.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (5-2) vs. Calgary Flames (1-6-1)

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-164) Flames (+136) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (66.5%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Jets. The Flames are -184 to cover the spread, and the Jets are +148.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

The Jets-Flames game on Oct. 24 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -124 and the under is +102.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a -164 favorite at home.

