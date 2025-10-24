MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 24
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 80 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 155 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 103 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)