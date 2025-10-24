MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 24
Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Trey Yesavage record more than 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances