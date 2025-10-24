Capitals vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Washington Capitals (5-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3)

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Capitals (-111) Blue Jackets (-108) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.3%)

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -290 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +225.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

Capitals versus Blue Jackets, on Oct. 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Washington is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -108 underdog at home.

