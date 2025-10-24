NHL
Capitals vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24
The Washington Capitals are among the NHL squads in action on Friday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Washington Capitals (5-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3)
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Capitals (-111)
|Blue Jackets (-108)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.3%)
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Capitals. The Blue Jackets are -290 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are +225.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Capitals versus Blue Jackets, on Oct. 24, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +114 and the under -140.
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Washington is a -111 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -108 underdog at home.