NHL
Devils vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24
The New Jersey Devils will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Friday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (1-4-2)
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-360)
|Sharks (+280)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (71.3%)
Devils vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is +118.
Devils vs Sharks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Devils-Sharks on Oct. 24, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Devils vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-360) and San Jose as the underdog (+280) on the road.