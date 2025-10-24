Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 1 on Oct. 24

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 1 of the World Series.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | TOR: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | TOR: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+112) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 3.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) for the Dodgers and Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Snell's team is 5-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Snell's team has a record of 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Yesavage's starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for one Yesavage start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.4%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Dodgers, Toronto is the underdog at +130, and Los Angeles is -154 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +112 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jays are -134.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Oct. 24, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 89, or 59.3%, of the 150 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 63 of 106 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 80 of their 170 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 76-94-0 against the spread in their 170 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 45 of the 79 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (57%).

Toronto has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 171 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 94 times (94-71-6).

The Blue Jays have gone 97-74-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, three home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .526 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

George Springer leads his team with 153 hits and a .397 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

His batting average is fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is second, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!