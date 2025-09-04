Oregon vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Oregon Ducks versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-7692) | Oklahoma State: (+2200)

Oregon: (-7692) | Oklahoma State: (+2200) Spread: Oregon: -28.5 (-108) | Oklahoma State: +28.5 (-112)

Oregon: -28.5 (-108) | Oklahoma State: +28.5 (-112) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Oregon has covered the spread in every game this year.

Oregon has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Every Oregon game has hit the over this year.

Oklahoma State is winless against the spread this season.

Not one of Oklahoma State's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (98.3%)

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is an underdog by 28.5 points against Oregon. Oklahoma State is -112 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -108.

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The over/under for Oregon-Oklahoma State on Sept. 6 is 57.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Oregon vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oregon-Oklahoma State, Oregon is the favorite at -7692, and Oklahoma State is +2200.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

The average implied total for the Ducks last season was 35.2 points, 7.8 fewer points than their implied total of 43 points in Saturday's game.

The 34.8-point average implied total last season for the Cowboys is 19.8 more points than the team's 15-point implied total in this matchup.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Stadium: Autzen Stadium

