Oregon vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Oregon Ducks are playing the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon vs Iowa Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-240) | Iowa: (+198)
- Spread: Oregon: -6.5 (-106) | Iowa: +6.5 (-114)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Oregon vs Iowa Betting Trends
- Oregon's record against the spread is 4-4-0.
- Oregon owns an ATS record of 3-4 as 6.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, four of Oregon's eight games have hit the over.
- Iowa's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-2-0.
- Iowa is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been four Iowa games (out of eight) that went over the total this year.
Oregon vs Iowa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (70.7%)
Oregon vs Iowa Point Spread
Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite against Iowa. Oregon is -106 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -114.
Oregon vs Iowa Over/Under
An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Oregon-Iowa on Nov. 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Oregon vs Iowa Moneyline
Oregon is the favorite, -240 on the moneyline, while Iowa is a +198 underdog.
Oregon vs. Iowa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|41.3
|10
|13.5
|5
|53.5
|8
|Iowa
|31.3
|65
|13.1
|4
|43.8
|8
Oregon vs. Iowa Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Iowa analysis on FanDuel Research.