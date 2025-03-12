Oregon vs Indiana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 8 seed Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Oregon vs. Indiana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oregon vs. Indiana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (58.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Oregon (-1.5) versus Indiana on Thursday. The total has been set at 143.5 points for this game.

Oregon vs. Indiana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Indiana has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Oregon covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (46.7%).

The Ducks have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-6-0) than they have at home (6-10-0).

The Hoosiers have been better against the spread at home (10-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0) this season.

Oregon's record against the spread in conference action is 8-12-0.

Indiana's Big Ten record against the spread is 12-8-0.

Oregon vs. Indiana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has come away with 19 wins in the 24 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Ducks have a mark of 18-5 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -125 or better on the moneyline.

Indiana is 4-11 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

The Hoosiers have a 4-11 record (winning only 26.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon has a 55.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Oregon vs. Indiana Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon's +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (99th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (152nd in college basketball).

Nathan Bittle is 370th in college basketball with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

Indiana outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 75.2 points per game, 142nd in college basketball, and allowing 72 per outing, 186th in college basketball) and has a +97 scoring differential.

Oumar Ballo's 13.2 points per game leads Indiana and ranks 491st in college basketball.

The Ducks win the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 31.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 189th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.5 per contest.

Bittle averages 7.3 rebounds per game (ranking 129th in college basketball) to lead the Ducks.

The Hoosiers record 32.7 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.4 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Ballo's 9.1 rebounds per game lead the Hoosiers and rank 29th in the nation.

Oregon ranks 102nd in college basketball by averaging 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 134th in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Hoosiers average 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (159th in college basketball), and concede 92.4 points per 100 possessions (152nd in college basketball).

