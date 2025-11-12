Oregon State vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

The Oregon State Beavers will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in college football action on Saturday.

Oregon State vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon State: (-132) | Tulsa: (+110)

Oregon State: (-132) | Tulsa: (+110) Spread: Oregon State: -2.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +2.5 (-110)

Oregon State: -2.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +2.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon State vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Oregon State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Oregon State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Oregon State's 10 games have hit the over.

Tulsa's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-5-0.

Against the spread as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Tulsa is 3-4.

There have been three Tulsa games (out of nine) that hit the over this season.

Oregon State vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Beavers win (57.8%)

Oregon State vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Oregon State. Tulsa is -110 to cover the spread, and Oregon State is -110.

Oregon State vs Tulsa Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the Oregon State-Tulsa game on Nov. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Oregon State vs Tulsa Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oregon State vs. Tulsa reveal Oregon State as the favorite (-132) and Tulsa as the underdog (+110).

Oregon State vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oregon State 19.6 114 29.0 112 52.1 10 Tulsa 21.9 112 30.8 104 55.1 9

Oregon State vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

