Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-549) | South Carolina: (+410)

Ole Miss: (-549) | South Carolina: (+410) Spread: Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)

Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114) | South Carolina: +12.5 (-106) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Ole Miss has beaten the spread five times in eight games.

Ole Miss has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 12.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

Out of eight Ole Miss games so far this season, five have hit the over.

South Carolina is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

South Carolina has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, three of South Carolina's eight games have hit the over.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (71.7%)

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 12.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Ole Miss is -114 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -106.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Ole Miss-South Carolina on Nov. 1, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina Moneyline

South Carolina is the underdog, +410 on the moneyline, while Ole Miss is a -549 favorite.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 37.0 15 23.0 60 57.3 8 South Carolina 20.4 113 21.1 49 47.9 8

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. South Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.