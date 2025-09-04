Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Ole Miss Rebels are up against the Kentucky Wildcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-375) | Kentucky: (+290)

Ole Miss: (-375) | Kentucky: (+290) Spread: Ole Miss: -10.5 (-105) | Kentucky: +10.5 (-115)

Ole Miss: -10.5 (-105) | Kentucky: +10.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Ole Miss is unbeaten against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Ole Miss and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Kentucky has no wins against the spread this season.

No Kentucky game has gone over the point total this year.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (86.2%)

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is an underdog by 10.5 points versus Ole Miss. Kentucky is -115 to cover the spread, and Ole Miss is -105.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Ole Miss-Kentucky on Sept. 6, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Moneyline

Ole Miss is a -375 favorite on the moneyline, while Kentucky is a +290 underdog.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Points Insights

The Rebels had an average implied point total of 39.2 last season, which is 8.2 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (31).

The average implied point total last season for the Wildcats (31.3) is 11.3 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (20).

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

