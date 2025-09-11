Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-260) | Arkansas: (+210)

Ole Miss: (-260) | Arkansas: (+210) Spread: Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-120)

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102) | Arkansas: +7.5 (-120) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Ole Miss hasn won once against the spread this year.

Ole Miss has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite this season.

All two of Ole Miss' games have gone over the point total this season.

Arkansas has but one win versus the spread this year.

Arkansas has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (81.1%)

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Point Spread

Ole Miss is a 7.5-point favorite against Arkansas. Ole Miss is -102 to cover the spread, and Arkansas is -120.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Over/Under

A combined point total of 61.5 has been set for Ole Miss-Arkansas on Sept. 13, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Ole Miss vs Arkansas Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ole Miss vs. Arkansas reveal Ole Miss as the favorite (-260) and Arkansas as the underdog (+210).

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ole Miss 46.5 20 15.0 48 55.5 2 Arkansas 54.0 6 10.5 27 63.5 2

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Stadium: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ole Miss vs. Arkansas analysis on FanDuel Research.