Old Dominion vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

NCAA football action on Thursday includes the Old Dominion Monarchs playing the Troy Trojans.

Old Dominion vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Old Dominion: (-450) | Troy: (+350)

Old Dominion: (-450) | Troy: (+350) Spread: Old Dominion: -10.5 (-115) | Troy: +10.5 (-105)

Old Dominion: -10.5 (-115) | Troy: +10.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Old Dominion vs Troy Betting Trends

Old Dominion is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 10.5-point or better favorites, Old Dominion is 3-3.

This year, five of Old Dominion's nine games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Troy is 6-3-0 this year.

Troy has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this year.

Troy has played nine games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Old Dominion vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Monarchs win (88.8%)

Old Dominion vs Troy Point Spread

Old Dominion is favored by 10.5 points over Troy. Old Dominion is -115 to cover the spread, with Troy being -105.

Old Dominion vs Troy Over/Under

The over/under for the Old Dominion versus Troy matchup on Nov. 13 has been set at 52.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Old Dominion vs Troy Moneyline

Old Dominion is the favorite, -450 on the moneyline, while Troy is a +350 underdog.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Old Dominion 31.9 55 23.4 55 53.8 9 Troy 27.0 78 24.1 63 49.1 9

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Stadium: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Old Dominion vs. Troy analysis on FanDuel Research.