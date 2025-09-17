Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are among the college football squads busy on Friday, up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oklahoma State: (-450) | Tulsa: (+340)

Oklahoma State: (-450) | Tulsa: (+340) Spread: Oklahoma State: -12.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +12.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State: -12.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +12.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Oklahoma State is winless against the spread this year.

Oklahoma State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of two Oklahoma State games have gone over the point total this season.

Tulsa has but one win versus the spread this season.

Tulsa is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season.

One of Tulsa's three games has gone over the point total.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cowboys win (68.2%)

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Point Spread

Oklahoma State is favored by 12.5 points over Tulsa. Oklahoma State is -110 to cover the spread, with Tulsa being -110.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Over/Under

A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa reveal Oklahoma State as the favorite (-450) and Tulsa as the underdog (+340).

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma State 15.0 130 38.0 94 56.0 2 Tulsa 24.0 88 23.3 80 54.8 3

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

