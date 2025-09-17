Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are among the college football squads busy on Friday, up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oklahoma State: (-450) | Tulsa: (+340)
- Spread: Oklahoma State: -12.5 (-110) | Tulsa: +12.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is winless against the spread this year.
- Oklahoma State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of two Oklahoma State games have gone over the point total this season.
- Tulsa has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Tulsa is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season.
- One of Tulsa's three games has gone over the point total.
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (68.2%)
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Point Spread
Oklahoma State is favored by 12.5 points over Tulsa. Oklahoma State is -110 to cover the spread, with Tulsa being -110.
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Over/Under
A combined point total of 54.5 has been set for Oklahoma State-Tulsa on Sept. 19, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Oklahoma State vs Tulsa Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa reveal Oklahoma State as the favorite (-450) and Tulsa as the underdog (+340).
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oklahoma State
|15.0
|130
|38.0
|94
|56.0
|2
|Tulsa
|24.0
|88
|23.3
|80
|54.8
|3
Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Game day: Friday, September 19, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium
