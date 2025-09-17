MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 17
Will Corbin Carroll or Matt Chapman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 132 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 147 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 151 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 145 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 150 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 139 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 120 games (has homered in 5% of games)