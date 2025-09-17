Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (76-75) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and NBCS-BA

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | SF: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 13-8, 5.31 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 3-10, 3.94 ERA

The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (13-8) for the Diamondbacks and Justin Verlander (3-10) for the Giants. When Pfaadt starts, his team is 19-11-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt's team has been victorious in 53.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-7. The Giants have gone 8-18-0 against the spread when Verlander starts. The Giants are 4-8 in Verlander's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Diamondbacks, San Francisco is the underdog at +110, and Arizona is -130 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +158 to cover, and the Giants are -192.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Giants on Sept. 17 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 43, or 52.4%, of the 82 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has been victorious 27 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 73 of their 147 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 74-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 27 of the 59 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.8%).

San Francisco has a 16-22 record (winning 42.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-70-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 46.3% of their games this season, going 69-80-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .391 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with a double, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 135 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has 76 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, seven walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte has collected 121 base hits, an OBP of .376 and a slugging percentage of .501 this season.

Gabriel Moreno has been key for Arizona with 69 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .456.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up 143 hits with a .375 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both statistics. He's batting .255 and slugging .476.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 82nd, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 35th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .264 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 51st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 71 walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 66 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/1/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/30/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

