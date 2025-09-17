Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17
Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Nationals Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (68-83) vs. Washington Nationals (62-89)
- Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN and FDSSO
Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | WSH: (+128)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-1, 2.78 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.21 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Hurston Waldrep (4-1) to the mound, while Brad Lord (5-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Waldrep's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Waldrep's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Lord's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Lord's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those matchups.
Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (53.7%)
Braves vs Nationals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +128, and Atlanta is -152 playing on the road.
Braves vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Atlanta is +105 to cover the runline.
Braves vs Nationals Over/Under
- The Braves-Nationals contest on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.
Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 48 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 26-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 64 of 145 chances this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread record of 64-81-0 in 145 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 123 total times this season. They've finished 53-70 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Washington has a 28-44 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).
- The Nationals have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-60-7).
- The Nationals have a 72-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.7% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 161 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490. He's batting .279.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 24th in slugging.
- Olson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in MLB.
- Michael Harris II is batting .243 with a .392 slugging percentage and 79 RBI this year.
- Harris takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with .
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .355 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.
- Ozuna enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles and two walks.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 64th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.
- James Wood leads his team with 143 hits and a .351 on-base percentage, with a team-best .463 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.
- Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .256.
- Josh Bell has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .231.
Braves vs Nationals Head to Head
- 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
