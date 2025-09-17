Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (68-83) vs. Washington Nationals (62-89)

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | WSH: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | WSH: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126)

ATL: -1.5 (+105) | WSH: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-1, 2.78 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-8, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Hurston Waldrep (4-1) to the mound, while Brad Lord (5-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Waldrep's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Waldrep's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 9-6-0 record against the spread in Lord's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Lord's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (53.7%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Braves, Washington is the underdog at +128, and Atlanta is -152 playing on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Atlanta is +105 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The Braves-Nationals contest on Sept. 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 48 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 26-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 64 of 145 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 64-81-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 123 total times this season. They've finished 53-70 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Washington has a 28-44 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-60-7).

The Nationals have a 72-73-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 161 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .490. He's batting .279.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Olson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .476 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He's batting .239 and slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 135th in slugging in MLB.

Michael Harris II is batting .243 with a .392 slugging percentage and 79 RBI this year.

Harris takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .278 with .

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with a .355 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Ozuna enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles and two walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 33 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 64th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

James Wood leads his team with 143 hits and a .351 on-base percentage, with a team-best .463 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 27 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .256.

Josh Bell has 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .231.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!