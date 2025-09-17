Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-138) | Rutgers: (+115)

Iowa: (-138) | Rutgers: (+115) Spread: Iowa: -2.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +2.5 (-105)

Iowa: -2.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +2.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Iowa vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Iowa has won twice against the spread this season.

Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Iowa has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Rutgers has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Rutgers and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (66.8%)

Iowa vs Rutgers Point Spread

Rutgers is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Iowa. Rutgers is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -115.

Iowa vs Rutgers Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Iowa-Rutgers on Sept. 19, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Iowa vs Rutgers Moneyline

Iowa is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a +115 underdog.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 31.3 60 10.0 15 45.8 3 Rutgers 46.3 11 19.3 62 51.2 3

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

