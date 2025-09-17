Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Iowa vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Iowa: (-138) | Rutgers: (+115)
- Spread: Iowa: -2.5 (-115) | Rutgers: +2.5 (-105)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Iowa vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Iowa has won twice against the spread this season.
- Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Iowa has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.
- Rutgers has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Rutgers and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.
Iowa vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (66.8%)
Iowa vs Rutgers Point Spread
Rutgers is an underdog by 2.5 points versus Iowa. Rutgers is -105 to cover the spread, and Iowa is -115.
Iowa vs Rutgers Over/Under
A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Iowa-Rutgers on Sept. 19, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Iowa vs Rutgers Moneyline
Iowa is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Rutgers is a +115 underdog.
Iowa vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa
|31.3
|60
|10.0
|15
|45.8
|3
|Rutgers
|46.3
|11
|19.3
|62
|51.2
|3
Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Friday, September 19, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.