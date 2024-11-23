NHL
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers.
Oilers vs Rangers Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (10-9-2) vs. New York Rangers (12-5-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-128)
|Rangers (+106)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.8%)
Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Oilers are +184 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -230.
Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under
- The Oilers-Rangers game on November 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -128 favorite at home.