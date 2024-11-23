Oilers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Rangers.

Oilers vs Rangers Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (10-9-2) vs. New York Rangers (12-5-1)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-128) Rangers (+106) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (52.8%)

Oilers vs Rangers Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Rangers. The Oilers are +184 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -230.

Oilers vs Rangers Over/Under

The Oilers-Rangers game on November 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Oilers vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -128 favorite at home.

