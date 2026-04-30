Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-134) Ducks (+112) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (58.7%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -192.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks matchup on April 30, with the over available at -154 and the under at +126.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

Edmonton is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +112 underdog at home.

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