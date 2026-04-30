NHL
Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
NHL action on Thursday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Oilers vs Ducks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: TNT
Oilers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-134)
|Ducks (+112)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (58.7%)
Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +154 to cover the spread, with the Ducks being -192.
Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Ducks matchup on April 30, with the over available at -154 and the under at +126.
Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +112 underdog at home.