76ers vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 30

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Peacock and NBC Sports

The Boston Celtics bring a 3-2 series record into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which airs on Peacock and NBC Sports at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 212.5 points.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -5.5 212.5 -225 +188

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (63.4%)

76ers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 49 times over 82 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have played 82 games, with 40 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 30 times this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 82 opportunities (50%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (26-14-1) than it has in home games (23-18-0).

The Celtics have exceeded the total in 15 of 41 home games (36.6%). They've fared the same in away games, topping the total in 15 of 41 matchups (36.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-22-1 record) than away (.537, 22-18-1).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over less often at home (20 of 41, 48.8%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.7 points, 5.1 assists and 6.9 boards.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 boards.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 1.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 28.3 points, 4.1 boards and 6.6 assists for the 76ers.

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.6 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

The 76ers receive 13.4 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

The 76ers are getting 26.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

Andre Drummond averages 6.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field.

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