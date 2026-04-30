Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 30

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: ESPN

The Minnesota Timberwolves bring a 2-3 series lead into a decisive Game 6 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 224.5 -235 +194

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (55.8%)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 52 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total.

The Timberwolves have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 23 times in 41 opportunities this season (56.1%). On the road, they have hit the over 29 times in 41 opportunities (70.7%).

Minnesota's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Timberwolves games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 41, 34.1%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per contest, shooting 56.9% from the field (10th in NBA) and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 43.5% from downtown (seventh in league), with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists for the Timberwolves.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is also sinking 68.2% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

The Timberwolves receive 13.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

The Timberwolves are getting 14.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.