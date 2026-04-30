Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Minnesota Twins is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (14-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-18)

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and SN1

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

TOR: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | MIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.83 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 2-1, 3.94 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (2-1) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (2-1). Gausman's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gausman's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. When Ober starts, the Twins have gone 3-3-0 against the spread. The Twins have a 2-2 record in Ober's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.7%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Twins, Toronto is the favorite at -136, and Minnesota is +116 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +126 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -152.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Twins contest on April 30, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (55%) in those games.

Toronto has a record of 6-7 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 12-18-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 11 of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Minnesota has gone 7-7 (50%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 18 times this season for an 18-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Twins have covered 48.4% of their games this season, going 15-16-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 39 hits and an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .477. He's batting .358.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .563 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .301 with 13 doubles, a home run and three walks, while slugging .431 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Andres Gimenez has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Jesus Sanchez has four home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .264 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Ryan Jeffers is batting .293 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .418.

Jeffers heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Josh Bell's .317 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .224 while slugging .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 125th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 134th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has racked up a team-high .317 on-base percentage.

Byron Buxton's 28 hits and .462 slugging percentage both pace his team.

Blue Jays vs Twins Head to Head

4/12/2026: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/11/2026: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2026: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/27/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/26/2025: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/25/2025: 10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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