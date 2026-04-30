Hawks vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 30

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: ESPN

The Atlanta Hawks are slight 2.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena on Thursday, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Knicks are up 3-2 in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 213.5 points.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 213.5 -134 +114

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (50.6%)

Hawks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 42-39-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 44-38-0 this season.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

Hawks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (27-13-0) than it has in road games (15-26-1).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the total 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (18 of 42 contests).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results on the road (23-18-0) than at home (21-20-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 41.5% of the time at home (17 of 41), and 58.5% of the time away (24 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 3.3 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges averages 14.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game (sixth in league).

The Hawks are getting 11.9 points, 6.8 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

The Hawks are receiving 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

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