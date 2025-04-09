FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Oilers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the St. Louis Blues.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Blues Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (44-28-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (43-29-7)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: TNT

Oilers vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-128)Blues (+106)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (60.6%)

Oilers vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). St. Louis, the underdog, is -245.

Oilers vs Blues Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Blues, on April 9, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Oilers vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Blues reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-128) and St. Louis as the underdog (+106) on the road.

