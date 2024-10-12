Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (0-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-334)
|Blackhawks (+265)
|-
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (75%)
Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Blackhawks are +106 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -128.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Oilers vs Blackhawks October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -334 favorite at home.