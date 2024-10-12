menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (0-1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-334)Blackhawks (+265)-Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (75%)

Oilers vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Blackhawks are +106 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are -128.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Oilers vs Blackhawks October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Oilers vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +265 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -334 favorite at home.

