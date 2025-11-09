NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (50.46% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -166, Bucks +140
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.43% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-16.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -1205, Nets +750
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, MSG
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (51.50% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -490, Grizzlies +380
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.42% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-3.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Magic -152, Celtics +128
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.41% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-4)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -164, 76ers +138
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH
Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.30% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-13.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -800, Pacers +560
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BA
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (51.25% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -220, Kings +184
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA
