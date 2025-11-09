FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9

The Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic is one of many strong options on today's NBA slate.

Explore our betting guide for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (50.46% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-4)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -166, Bucks +140
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-16.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -1205, Nets +750
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, MSG

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (51.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-10.5)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -490, Grizzlies +380
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-3.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -152, Celtics +128
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.41% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-4)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -164, 76ers +138
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-13.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -800, Pacers +560
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (51.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -220, Kings +184
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

