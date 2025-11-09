NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 9

The Boston Celtics versus the Orlando Magic is one of many strong options on today's NBA slate.

Explore our betting guide for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (50.46% win probability)

Bucks (50.46% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4)

Rockets (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Rockets -166, Bucks +140

Rockets -166, Bucks +140 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSWI

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (85.43% win probability)

Knicks (85.43% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-16.5)

Knicks (-16.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -1205, Nets +750

Knicks -1205, Nets +750 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, MSG

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (51.50% win probability)

Thunder (51.50% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10.5)

Thunder (-10.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Thunder -490, Grizzlies +380

Thunder -490, Grizzlies +380 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOK

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (53.42% win probability)

Celtics (53.42% win probability) Spread: Magic (-3.5)

Magic (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Magic -152, Celtics +128

Magic -152, Celtics +128 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSFL

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (72.41% win probability)

Pistons (72.41% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4)

Pistons (-4) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pistons -164, 76ers +138

Pistons -164, 76ers +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-PH

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (65.30% win probability)

Warriors (65.30% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-13.5)

Warriors (-13.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Warriors -800, Pacers +560

Warriors -800, Pacers +560 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, NBCS-BA

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (51.25% win probability)

Timberwolves (51.25% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-5.5)

Timberwolves (-5.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -220, Kings +184

Timberwolves -220, Kings +184 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, NBCS-CA

