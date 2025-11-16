Ohio vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

College football's Tuesday schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats taking on the UMass Minutemen.

Ohio vs UMass Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-10000) | UMass: (+2400)

Ohio: (-10000) | UMass: (+2400) Spread: Ohio: -28.5 (-110) | UMass: +28.5 (-110)

Ohio: -28.5 (-110) | UMass: +28.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio vs UMass Betting Trends

Ohio's record against the spread is 6-4-0.

Ohio is winless ATS (0-1) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, four of Ohio's 10 games have hit the over.

UMass has won twice against the spread this season.

UMass has one win ATS (1-1) as a 28.5-point underdog or more this year.

UMass has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Ohio vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (92.6%)

Ohio vs UMass Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 28.5 points against UMass. Ohio is -110 to cover the spread, while UMass is -110.

Ohio vs UMass Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Ohio-UMass matchup on Nov. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ohio vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UMass-Ohio, UMass is the underdog at +2400, and Ohio is -10000.

Ohio vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 27.1 65 23.5 61 51.9 10 UMass 10.5 136 37.6 133 48.7 10

Ohio vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

