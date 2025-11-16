FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Ohio vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 13 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

College football's Tuesday schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats taking on the UMass Minutemen.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio vs UMass Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ohio: (-10000) | UMass: (+2400)
  • Spread: Ohio: -28.5 (-110) | UMass: +28.5 (-110)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Ohio's record against the spread is 6-4-0.
  • Ohio is winless ATS (0-1) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • This season, four of Ohio's 10 games have hit the over.
  • UMass has won twice against the spread this season.
  • UMass has one win ATS (1-1) as a 28.5-point underdog or more this year.
  • UMass has played 10 games this year, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Ohio vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (92.6%)

Ohio vs UMass Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 28.5 points against UMass. Ohio is -110 to cover the spread, while UMass is -110.

Ohio vs UMass Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Ohio-UMass matchup on Nov. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Ohio vs UMass Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UMass-Ohio, UMass is the underdog at +2400, and Ohio is -10000.

Ohio vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio27.16523.56151.910
UMass10.513637.613348.710

Ohio vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
  • Game time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Athens, Ohio
  • Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Ohio vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.

