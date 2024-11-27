Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ball State Cardinals.
Ohio vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio: (-671) | Ball State: (+470)
- Spread: Ohio: -14.5 (-114) | Ball State: +14.5 (-106)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Ohio vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Ohio is 7-4-0 this season.
- Ohio owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Ohio has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Ball State is 7-4-0 this season.
- As a 14.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- This season, nine of Ball State's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Ohio vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (89.9%)
Ohio vs Ball State Point Spread
Ball State is a 14.5-point underdog against Ohio. Ball State is -106 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -114.
Ohio vs Ball State Over/Under
The over/under for Ohio-Ball State on Nov. 29 is 53.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Ohio vs Ball State Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Ohio vs. Ball State reveal Ohio as the favorite (-671) and Ball State as the underdog (+470).
Ohio vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio
|27.3
|74
|18.5
|15
|47.8
|11
|Ball State
|25.7
|88
|39.9
|132
|54.0
|11
Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Athens, Ohio
- Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
