Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ball State Cardinals.

Ohio vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio: (-671) | Ball State: (+470)

Ohio: (-671) | Ball State: (+470) Spread: Ohio: -14.5 (-114) | Ball State: +14.5 (-106)

Ohio: -14.5 (-114) | Ball State: +14.5 (-106) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Ball State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 7-4-0 this season.

Ohio owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Ohio has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, Ball State is 7-4-0 this season.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

This season, nine of Ball State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (89.9%)

Ohio vs Ball State Point Spread

Ball State is a 14.5-point underdog against Ohio. Ball State is -106 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -114.

Ohio vs Ball State Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio-Ball State on Nov. 29 is 53.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Ohio vs Ball State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ohio vs. Ball State reveal Ohio as the favorite (-671) and Ball State as the underdog (+470).

Ohio vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 27.3 74 18.5 15 47.8 11 Ball State 25.7 88 39.9 132 54.0 11

Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

