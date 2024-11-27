menu item
NCAAF

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio Bobcats and the Ball State Cardinals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio vs Ball State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Ohio: (-671) | Ball State: (+470)
  • Spread: Ohio: -14.5 (-114) | Ball State: +14.5 (-106)
  • Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Ohio vs Ball State Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Ohio is 7-4-0 this season.
  • Ohio owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Ohio has played 11 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Ball State is 7-4-0 this season.
  • As a 14.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-2) this year.
  • This season, nine of Ball State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Ohio vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bobcats win (89.9%)

Ohio vs Ball State Point Spread

Ball State is a 14.5-point underdog against Ohio. Ball State is -106 to cover the spread, and Ohio is -114.

Ohio vs Ball State Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio-Ball State on Nov. 29 is 53.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Ohio vs Ball State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ohio vs. Ball State reveal Ohio as the favorite (-671) and Ball State as the underdog (+470).

Ohio vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Ohio27.37418.51547.811
Ball State25.78839.913254.011

Ohio vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Athens, Ohio
  • Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Ohio vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.

