Ohio State vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State vs Texas Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-110) | Texas: (-110)

Ohio State: (-110) | Texas: (-110) Spread: Ohio State: -1.5 (-102) | Texas: +1.5 (-120)

Ohio State: -1.5 (-102) | Texas: +1.5 (-120) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Texas Betting Trends

Ohio State had 10 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.

As 1.5-point or greater favorites, Ohio State went 10-6 against the spread last season.

There were eight Ohio State games (out of 16) that went over the total last year.

Texas covered the spread eight times in 16 games last year.

Texas was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

In 16 Texas games last season, six of them went over the total.

Ohio State vs Texas Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Buckeyes win (64.9%)

Ohio State vs Texas Point Spread

Texas is the underdog by 1.5 points against Ohio State. Texas is -102 to cover the spread, and Ohio State is -120.

Ohio State vs Texas Over/Under

The over/under for the Ohio State versus Texas matchup on Aug. 30 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Ohio State vs Texas Moneyline

The Ohio State vs Texas moneyline has Texas as a -110 favorite, while Ohio State is a -110 underdog.

Ohio State vs. Texas Points Insights

The Buckeyes had an average implied point total of 35.1 last season, which is 11.1 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (24).

The Longhorns' average implied point total last season (35.3 points) is 12.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

Ohio State vs. Texas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Stadium: Ohio Stadium

