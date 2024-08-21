Odds for NFL Team With Fewest Wins in 2024

The 2024-25 NFL season is right around the corner, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action!

NFL Worst Regular Season Record Odds

Below are the current odds to have the worst regular season record in the NFL, as of August 21st.

Worst Regular Season Record 2024-25 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds New England Patriots +260 Denver Broncos +750 Carolina Panthers +800 New York Giants +1000 Tennessee Titans +1100 Washington Commanders +1200 Minnesota Vikings +1300 View Full Table

The New England Patriots are the favorites to have the worst record at +260 odds.

New England is coming off a 2023-24 season that saw them finished in a three-way tie for the second-worst record at 4-13.

The Pats are one of eight NFL teams with new coaches this season now that Jerod Mayo is calling the shots. Their 4.5 win total is the lowest in the NFL.

New England Patriots Regular Season Wins 2024-25

New England enters 2024 ranked 31st in numberFire's power rankings and projected for 4.1 wins.

Last year, the Pats at least featured a solid defense. They were 14th in points allowed (21.5), 13th in passing EPA per drop back, and first in rushing EPA per attempt, per NFL Next Gen Stats. Though they recently traded away edge Matthew Judon, New England is still expected to hold their own on the defensive side of the ball.

However, the Patriots are expected to struggle on offense. They averaged the fewest points (13.9), third fewest yards per pass attempt, and eighth fewest yards per rush in 2023 and nothing they did in the offseason suggests that'll change in 2024. Even though they drafted Drake Maye third overall, he's not guaranteed to start Week 1. Even if he does, the Pats surrounded him with PFF's 32nd-ranked receiving core and 28th-ranked offensive line.

To make matters worse, the Patriots have one of the hardest schedules in 2024.

Even with a decent defense, New England's lack of offense has them firmly entrenched as the favorite to have the worst record in 2024.

The Denver Broncos have the second-shortest odds to have the worst record at +750.

Last year, Denver finished just a single game under .500 at 8-9, though they did drop three of their final four games.

Still, with a new quarterback in town, the Broncos' 5.5 win total is tied for the second lowest in the NFL.

Denver Broncos Regular Season Wins 2024-25

Denver is ranked 27th in numberFire's power rankings ahead of the 2024 season, projected for 6.5 wins.

Offensively, the Broncos aren't expected to be particularly good. They're starting rookie Bo Nix at quarterback, and he's surrounded by PFF's 30th-ranked receiving corp and 29th-ranked running back room. Sean Payton willed this offense to a respectable 20th in scoring last season, and they at least have an above-average offensive line. But there are still plenty of question marks and not much firepower.

Defense is just as big of a question. The Broncos almost completely rebuilt their secondary after ranking 25th in EPA per drop back in 2023, and they enter 2024 with PFF's 31st-ranked defensive line.

The Broncos are a distant second in the worst record odds market, but they're still expected to be in contention for fewest wins in 2024.

The Carolina Panthers are right behind the Broncos with +800 odds to have the worst record in the NFL.

Carolina finished with the worst record last season, going 2-15 with the second-worst average scoring margin (-10.6) in football.

The Panthers hired a new head coach in the offseason and addressed skill positions in the draft, but they're still tied for the second lowest win total (5.5) ahead of 2024.

Carolina Panthers Regular Season Wins 2024-25

Carolina comes in as the 32nd-ranked team in numberFire's power rankings. They're projected for 4.4 wins, the second-lowest in the league.

The Panthers were tied for the lowest scoring offense in the league last season. They ranked dead-last in yards per pass attempt and averaged the 10th fewest yards per rush, although they did use their first-round pick on a receiver (Xavier Legette) and their second-round pick on a running back (Jonathon Brooks). There's at least some hope second-year quarterback Bryce Young takes a step up, too.

Defense is a bigger question mark, and it's hard to find optimism with a unit that has PFF's 29th-ranked defensive line and 25th-ranked secondary. There's at least some hope for their passing defense after they finished 15th in passing EPA per drop back last season, but they aren't expected to stop many teams on the ground. In 2023, the Panthers were dead-last in rushing EPA per attempt, and that was before they traded star edge Brian Burns.

As a result, the Panthers are again a clear contender for the worst record in 2024.

