NFL Teams With New Head Coaches in 2024

Following a hectic offseason, eight NFL teams will have new head coaches in 2024.

Let's run through every new head coach along with the 2024 regular season NFL Coach of the Year odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines may change after this article is published. All NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Teams With New Head Coaches

Atlanta Falcons, Raheem Morris

After spending the last three years as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris was hired as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons ahead of the 2024 season.

Morris inked a five-year deal to return to Atlanta where he previously served as their defensive coordinator (2020) and wide receivers coach (2016-2019).

The Falcons are a divisional favorite with -145 odds to win the NFC South, and their win total is set at 9.5 in Morris' first season.

NFC South Winner 2024-25 NFC South Winner 2024-25 Atlanta Falcons +155 New Orleans Saints +200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +210 Carolina Panthers +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales

The Carolina Panthers hired offensive guru Dave Canales to be their new coach.

Canales spent 2023 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, previously serving as the quarterback coach (2018-2022) and passing game coordinator (2020-2022) for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Panthers have the third-shortest odds to miss the NFL playoffs (-750) while their win total is set at 5.5.

Carolina Panthers Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Carolina Panthers Regular Season Wins 2024-25 View more odds in Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce

After Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach in 2023, Vegas awarded Pierce the full-time role beginning in the 2024 season.

Pierce had spent the prior two seasons as the Raiders' linebackers coach before he took on their interim role. Previously, he was the defensive coordinator for the Arizona State Sun Devils (2018-2021).

Las Vegas' win total is set at 6.5 for Pierce's first full season as head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Over 6.5 Wins @ Under 6.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh

After leading the Michigan Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023, Jim Harbaugh has returned to the NFL as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh had been at Michigan since 2015 but was previously head coach of the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), leading the Niners to three 10-win seasons and a Super Bowl appearance.

For Harbaugh's return to the NFL, the Chargers' win total is set at 8.5. Among teams with a new head coach, LA has the second-shortest odds to make the NFL playoffs (+112).

Los Angeles Chargers - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Los Angeles Chargers - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Yes +122 No -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo

For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots have a new head coach. Former Patriot linebacker Jerod Mayo took over for his former head coach, Bill Belichick, this offseason.

Mayo had spent the previous five seasons as New England's linebackers coach.

The Patriots have the shortest odds to miss the NFL playoffs (-2200), and their win total is set at 4.5, the lowest in the NFL.

New England Patriots - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 New England Patriots - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Yes +570 No -900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks, Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll this offseason, replacing him with former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald had spent time under both Harbaugh brothers, serving as Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021. He was previously Baltimore's linebackers coach (2018-2020) and defensive back coach (2017).

Seattle's win total is set at 7.5 and they have +184 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Seattle Seahawks - To Make the Playoffs 2024-2025 Yes +118 No -144 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tennessee Titans, Brian Callahan

After spending five seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan was hired as the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Callahan has extensive offensive experience in the NFL, previously spending time as the quarterback coach for the Raiders (2018), Detroit Lions (2016-2017), and Denver Broncos (2011-2015).

The Titans' win total is set at 6.5 ahead of the 2024 season.

Tennessee Titans Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Over 6.5 Wins @ Under 6.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

Washington Commanders, Dan Quinn

Following a three-year stint as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn is again an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Washington Commanders this offseason.

Quinn isn't new to the head coaching gig, previously coaching the Falcons (2015-2020) and leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Washington's win total is set at 6.5.

Washington Commanders Regular Season Wins 2024-25 Over 6.5 Wins @ Under 6.5 Wins More odds in Sportsbook

NFL Coach of the Year Odds

Below are the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year odds as of August 20th, courtesy of the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Coach Of The Year 2024-25 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jim Harbaugh +1000 Matt Eberflus +1000 Raheem Morris +1200 Matt Lafleur +1300 DeMeco Ryans +1400 Shane Steichen +1400 Mike Macdonald +1400 View Full Table

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is tied for the shortest odds to win NFL Coach of the Year at +1000.

Among the other new coaches, Raheem Morris has the third-shortest odds (+1200) and Mike Macdonald is tied for the fifth-shortest (+1400).

Jarod Mayo has the longest odds to win Coach of the Year among new coaches at +5000.

Gear up for NFL season! All customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV. This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.