Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (14-51) are double-digit, 13-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (42-24) at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and MNMT. The point total is 239.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -13 239.5 -800 +560

Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (83.6%)

Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 32 times in 66 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 65 games, with 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 38 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 65 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 65 opportunities (50.8%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (16-16-0) than it has in road games (16-17-1).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in 20 of 32 home games (62.5%), compared to 18 of 34 road games (52.9%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (15-18-0) than on the road (13-18-1).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 46.9% of the time on the road (15 of 32).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 10.4 assists and 12.9 boards.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21 points for the Wizards, plus 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4 boards and 4 assists per game. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 36.2% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Corey Kispert averages 11.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.