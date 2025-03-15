Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ALT and MNMT
The Washington Wizards (14-51) are double-digit, 13-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets (42-24) at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and MNMT. The point total is 239.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Nuggets
|-13
|239.5
|-800
|+560
Nuggets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nuggets win (83.6%)
Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have covered the spread 32 times in 66 games with a set spread.
- The Wizards have played 65 games, with 28 wins against the spread.
- This season, 38 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 65 chances.
- Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 65 opportunities (50.8%).
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (16-16-0) than it has in road games (16-17-1).
- The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in 20 of 32 home games (62.5%), compared to 18 of 34 road games (52.9%).
- Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (15-18-0) than on the road (13-18-1).
- Wizards games have gone above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 46.9% of the time on the road (15 of 32).
Nuggets Leaders
- Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 10.4 assists and 12.9 boards.
- Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.
- Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.
- Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.
- Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Wizards Leaders
- Jordan Poole averages 21 points for the Wizards, plus 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
- Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4 boards and 4 assists per game. He is making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.
- The Wizards are receiving 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.
- Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists per contest. He is draining 36.2% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.
- Corey Kispert averages 11.7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
