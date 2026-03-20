Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT2 and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (39-29) are 7-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (42-28) on Friday, March 20, 2026 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT2 and SportsNet. The matchup's point total is set at 233.5.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7 233.5 -260 +215

Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (66.9%)

Nuggets vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 39 times this season (39-31-0).

In the Raptors' 68 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 43 times out of 68 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have gone over the point total 39.7% of the time (27 out of 68 games with a set point total).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread on the road (23-15-0) than it has in home games (16-16-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 16 of 32 home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in 27 of 38 games (71.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Toronto has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 15-20-0 record) than on the road (.576, 19-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more often at home (15 of 35, 42.9%) than on the road (12 of 33, 36.4%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 10.5 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the field (10th in league) and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown (10th in NBA), with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (10th in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bruce Brown is averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Raptors Leaders

Per game, Scottie Barnes provides the Raptors 18.7 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).

The Raptors get 21.9 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 17 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Per game, RJ Barrett gets the Raptors 19 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

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