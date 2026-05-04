Best MLB Props Today: Total Bases, Strikeouts and H/R/RBI Prop Bets for Monday 5/4/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Juan Soto 3+ H/R/RBI

Alec Burleson 2+ Total Bases

Logan Gilbert 6+ Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Mets vs. Rockies, 5:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 3+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 3+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Juan Soto -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

In the day's first game, Juan Soto has a mouth-watering Coors Field matchup against Tomoyuki Sugano.

Coors is Coors, and Soto is Soto -- I shouldn't need to elaborate too much on either.

As for Sugano, he owns a lowly 15.8% career strikeout rate and 4.67 SIERA. His first season with the Colorado Rockies has resulted in a sparkling 2.84 ERA thus far, but it's mostly a smoke-and-mirrors act as he's got a 5.34 expected ERA.

Lefties have mauled Sugano over his career for 1.99 homers per nine and a .342 wOBA.

With a .400 wOBA, Soto can take advantage of this matchup, and I like him in the H/R/RBI market because there are several viable paths for him to cash this prop.

Brewers vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Alec Burleson +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Alec Burleson is quietly having a superb start to the 2026 campaign, and I'm into his matchup with RHP Chad Patrick.

So far this season, Burleson has mashed his way to a .397 expected wOBA with five long balls. He's doing most of his work against right-handers, producing a .414 wOBA in the split.

Patrick has allowed a 45.3% fly-ball rate to lefty bats in his career, and his K rate has plummeted to 14.0% early on this year after a promising 2025 season.

Given the matchup and Burleson's scorching form, this is my favorite player prop for Monday night.

Braves vs. Mariners, 9:41 p.m. ET

Logan Gilbert - Alt Strikeouts Logan Gilbert - Alt Strikeouts Logan Gilbert 6+ Strikeouts -168 View more odds in Sportsbook

Logan Gilbert came into the year among the AL Cy Young favorites. He's taken a step back so far, but I think that's resulted in his K prop dropping a bit too low for tonight's clash with the Atlanta Braves.

In 2025, Gilbert had a 32.3% K rate and 15.5% swinging-strike rate, performing like an elite-level ace. Through his first 38 innings this year, those numbers have dropped to a 24.4% strikeout rate and 12.4% swinging-strike rate -- which is why his K prop lines are where they are.

But Gilbert is averaging roughly a K per inning over his last four outings -- 21 Ks in 21.1 IP -- and while the red-hot Braves are a difficult matchup, Atlanta will be sans Ronald Acuna Jr., which helps a bit.

Plus, T-Mobile Park works in Gilbert's favor, too. It's one of the best pitcher parks in baseball, and Gilbert has a 26.5% K rate there this season, compared to a 19.1% clip on the road.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.