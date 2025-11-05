Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: FDSSUN, ALT, KTVD, and KUSA

The Denver Nuggets (4-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (4-3) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 240.5 -360 +290

Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.4%)

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

The Heat have five wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of seven chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 22.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Aaron Gordon averages 19.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 22.4 points for the Heat, plus 9.1 boards and 3.3 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.9 points, 6.7 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 60.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are receiving 16.3 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Davion Mitchell averages 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Norman Powell averages 23.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 52.4% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 2.8 triples per contest.

