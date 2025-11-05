Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: FDSSUN, ALT, KTVD, and KUSA
The Denver Nuggets (4-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (4-3) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Nuggets
|-8.5
|240.5
|-360
|+290
Nuggets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nuggets win (68.4%)
Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
- The Heat have five wins against the spread in seven games this season.
- Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of seven chances this season.
- Heat games this year have gone over the point total five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).
Nuggets Leaders
- Nikola Jokic averages 22.7 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists.
- Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.
- Aaron Gordon averages 19.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.
- Christian Braun is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.
Heat Leaders
- Bam Adebayo averages 22.4 points for the Heat, plus 9.1 boards and 3.3 assists.
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.9 points, 6.7 boards and 4.6 assists. He is also draining 60.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Heat are receiving 16.3 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.
- Davion Mitchell averages 8.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.
- Norman Powell averages 23.3 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is making 50% of his shots from the field and 52.4% from 3-point range (ninth in NBA), with 2.8 triples per contest.
